Peter J. Stang Is 2006 Pauling Medalist

Peter J. Stang, distinguished professor of chemistry and dean of the College of Science at the University of Utah, is the winner of the 2006 Linus Pauling Medal, given annually by the Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections of ACS. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in chemistry and is in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Over the past 40 years, Stang has made numerous contributions to physical, organic, and synthetic chemistry. His pioneering achievements include the first preparation of vinyl triflates, in the late 1960s and '70s; the first examples of highly strained alkyldienecycloproparenes, in the 1980s and '90s; and several major advances in supramolecular chemistry, self-assembly, and organometallic chemistry from the 1990s to the present, including the design and preparation of exquisitely complex assemblies.
Stang has served on numerous national and international panels and committees, and since 2002, he has been the editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Stang is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. Earlier this year, he was elected a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The award symposium will be held on Nov. 4 at Western Washington University.
