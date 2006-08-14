Proposal would provide extra time for pollution tests

Companies could seek extra time to test the performance of their air pollution control equipment in the case of natural disasters or terrorist attacks, under an Aug. 9 EPA proposal. Clean Air Act regulations require facilities to conduct what EPA calls "performance testing" by a specific deadline to demonstrate that they comply with air pollution standards. Currently, if they miss the deadline for any reason, the facilities are considered in violation of federal rules and potentially subject to penalties. Under the proposal, companies could avoid violations by providing EPA with a written description of the event disrupting their performance testing. Those events, according to the agency, could include acts of nature, war, or terrorism, as well as equipment failure or safety hazards beyond the control of the facility. In this written notice, the company would set a new deadline for conducting the air pollution control tests, which EPA says should be "as soon as practicable."