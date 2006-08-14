Rohm and Haas sells paint arm

Japan's Nippon Paint Co. will purchase the majority of Rohm and Haas's automotive coatings business for $230 million in cash. The deal includes Rohm and Haas's business in North America along with its 50% share of two joint ventures with Nippon. Rohm and Haas had acquired these businesses through its 1999 acquisition of Morton International. The transaction does not include Rohm and Haas's European automotive coatings business, which is also up for sale.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter