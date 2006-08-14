Sumitomo slates polarizer plant

Sumitomo Chemical will build a plant in Torun, Poland, that makes polarizers for the liquid-crystal display industry. Scheduled to open in mid-2007, the $43 million facility will initially employ 250 people. It will supply up to 500,000 finished polarizers per month to a nearby Sharp facility manufacturing 37-inch liquid-crystal displays. The plant will also produce up to 5,000 metric tons per year of light-diffusion panels. After Nitto Denko, Sumitomo is the second largest producer of polarizers used in making LCD television sets.
