Tianjin blast kills seven

An explosion in the northern China city of Tianjin killed seven people on Monday, Aug. 7. According to an official news report posted by the Chinese government, the accident occurred at Yikun Refined Chemical Industry Science & Technology Co. in Tianjin's Xinda Industrial Park. Yikun, the report says, produces fragrances used in cosmetics, soaps, detergents, and personal care products. The accident ruptured an ammonia pipeline, but a major leak was averted.
