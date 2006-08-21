232nd ACS National Meeting

The lively and picturesque San Francisco Bay Area will set the scene for the American Chemical Society's 232nd national meeting. Thirty-two of the society's technical divisions, one secretariat, and eight committees will participate in 850 sessions. More than 9,900 papers will be presented, making this the largest technical program ever at an ACS national meeting. Seven multidisciplinary themes will cover biotechnology; catalysis; disaster recovery; drug discovery; energy; nanotechnology; and safety, health, and the environment.

Two renowned chemists will be honored with presidential events. On Sunday, Carl Djerassi will be recognized for his many contributions to the chemical sciences, the arts, and the humanities. And, throughout the meeting, symposia under the umbrella title "SWNTs from Synthesis to Application, from the Lab to the Fab: In Memory of Richard Smalley" will be presented.

Other symposia include "After Oil, What?"; "Percy L. Julian: Scientist, Humanist, Educator, Entrepreneur & Inspirational Trailblazer"; "H. C. Brown Legacy Symposium"; "Advances in Hydrogen Production"; and "ChemCensus 2005: The Present & Future of Chemistry."

Professional development workshops, exhibitor workshops, short courses, and student activities will be offered as usual. The Academic Employment Initiative, which will take place within Sci-Mix on Monday from 8 to 10 PM, will give nearly 100 postdocs who are interested in academic careers the opportunity to present their research.

The exposition, which will feature more than 300 companies, will be held Monday through Wednesday in the Moscone Center. The exposition is an opportunity to do product research, network, access the Internet Café, pick up souvenirs, and participate in prize drawings. Exposition admission is complimentary for all meeting attendees; a badge is required to enter the exposition.

REGISTRATION

All attendees, including speakers andposter presenters, must register for the meeting in order to participate in the technical sessions and meeting events. Sponsored speakers should contact the symposium organizer or division program chair to clarify the terms of their invitation and to determine who will complete the speaker's registration. Attendees must display their badge at all times to be admitted to official ACS sessions and events.

Registration for the 232nd ACS national meeting and exposition in San Francisco is open until Sept. 14.

Early Registration. Early registration for the national meeting will close after Aug. 21, and registrations or payments received on or after Aug. 22 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by Aug. 21 with U.S. and Canadian addresses should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

Standard & On-Site Registration. Standard registration fees are in effect between Aug. 22 and Sept. 14. Register online at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html anytime before the meeting ends on the afternoon of Sept. 14. A valid ACS membership number must be entered during registration in order to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after Aug. 21 must pick up their badge credentials at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In San Francisco, attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete new registrations with credit cards, cash, checks, or money orders at the main ACS Attendee Registration (Moscone Center, South Lobby). Two satellite locations will also be available for attendees who wish to pick up their badge credentials or complete new registrations with credit cards only (San Francisco Marriott, Yerba Buena North Registration and Palace, Regency Foyer Office). On-site hours will be Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday and Monday, 7:30 AM to 6 PM; Tuesday, 7:30 AM to 5 PM; Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 4 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 to 11 AM.

REGISTRATION ASSISTANCE. The ACS National Meeting Registration Center will be available to assist attendees on weekdays from 9 AM to 5 PM EST by telephone, fax, or e-mail. Service representatives can be reached at (800) 251-8629 (U.S./Canada only); (508) 743-0192 (international); fax: (509) 759-4552; e-mail: acs@cdsreg.com; or ACS Registration, c/o CDS, 107 Waterhouse Rd., Bourne, MA 02532.

REGISTRATION CHANGES. Attendees can modify their existing registrations, purchase social event tickets and abstracts, or generate a receipt by following the instructions in their confirmation message, contacting the ACS National Meeting Registration Center before Sept. 9, or visiting any ACS Attendee Registration location during the meeting. Bring your confirmation and/or badge credentials for faster processing.

CANCELLATION/REFUND POLICY. All registration cancellations and refund requests must be submitted in writing by Sept. 6 to ACS Registration Cancellation, c/o CDS, 107 Waterhouse Rd., Bourne, MA 02532 or fax: (508) 759-4552 (save your confirmation sheet). All refunds will be issued via the original payment method, and refunds will be processed within 30 days after the meeting. Read the ACS Cancellation Policy at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html.

PRESS/MEDIA REGISTRATION. Press registration is complimentary for credentialed members of the news media (restricted to reporters and editors working full-time for print or broadcast news) who are approved by the ACS Office of Communications. Representatives with valid media credentials may pick up their badges from the Press Room (Moscone Center, Room 232) during the meeting. For more information, visit chemistry.org/meetings/sanfrancisco2006.

EXHIBITOR & CHEMJOBS EMPLOYER REGISTRATION. Exhibitor registration is handled exclusively through ACS Expositions at chemistry.org/expositions. Exhibitor badges may be picked up with valid photo identification and proof of the exhibitor's employer at ACS Exhibitor Registration (Moscone Center, outside Halls B-C) on Sept. 9-14. Chemjobs employer registration is handled exclusively through ACS Career Management & Development at pubs.acs.org/chemjobs/careercenter. Chemjobs ID cards may be picked up at C&EN-Chemjobs Career Center Information (Moscone Center, Hall A) on Sept. 10-13.

SOCIAL AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Many social and special events will beheld by a variety of event organizers during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events do require that a ticket be purchased in order to participate. Each of the following events is coded to indicate what is required to participate: T-ticket required; NT-sponsored, no ticket required; P-partially sponsored; COD-payment due on individual basis at event.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS. Event tickets can be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until Sept. 14 or on-site between Sept. 9-14 (unless alternative purchase method is specified below). Attendees who purchase tickets after Aug. 21 will need to pick up their tickets at any ACS Attendee Registration location. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-sold basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the event (provided that tickets are still available). Cancellations or refund requests must be made by Sept. 6 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Chemists in the Community: San Francisco Service Projects in Partnership with Hands On Bay Area/T

Times and locations vary

Sponsored by the ACS president and the Santa Clara Valley and California Local Sections; volunteers should explore or register for these local service projects at acsweb content.acs.org/nationalmeeting/sf06/volunteer_into.html.

Women Chemists Committee Local Section Networking Reception/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Yosemite A

Committee on the Advancement of Women Chemists (COACh) Reception/COD

5 to 7 PM

Crown Plaza Union Square, Union Square

CHED Social Hour & Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-01/$55

6 to 9 PM

Tres Agaves, 130 Townsend St.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

San Francisco Marriott, Club Room

Undergraduate Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Palace, Grand Ballroom

Joint POLY/PMSE Break Room/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Sierra E

CHED High School/College Interface Luncheon/T, Ticket No. SE-02/$30

Noon to 1:30 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Salon 9

Committee on Minority Affairs Scholars Reunion Reception/NT

2 to 4 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Union Square 22

Directors-at-Large Town Hall Meeting/NT

4:30 to 5:45 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Ballroom 5

Younger Chemists Committee Networking Reception/COD

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Hotel Nikko, Golden Gate

PRES Reception & Poster Session/NT

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Moscone Center, Room 305

TECH Social Hour & Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-03/$50

5 to 7 PM

Scoma's Restaurant, Pier 47 on Al Scoma Way

I&EC Separation Science & Technology Subdivision Social Hour/NT

5 to 7 PM

Moscone Center, Room 112

Temple University Reception Honoring Cope Scholar Franklin A. Davis/COD

5 to 8 PM

Crown Plaza Union Square, Russian Hill

BMGT Whalen Award Reception Honoring Joe DiSimone/NT

5:15 to 7 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Salon A3

SOCED Reception Honoring Sylvia Ware/NT

5:15 to 7 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Willow

International Activities Committee/USNC Reception for International Attendees/COD

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Ballroom 6

District II Councilors Caucus /NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Union Square 23/ 24

District III Councilors Caucus /NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Union Square 13

District IV Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Union Square 14

District V Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Union Square 25

Western Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Union Square 21

Diversity Networking Social Hour/COD

6 to 8 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Grand Ballroom, Salon A

CINF Welcoming Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Salon 9

First-Time Attendee Orientation & Reception/T, Ticket No. SE-04/Free

7:30 to 9 PM

Moscone Center, Halls B & C

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

San Francisco Marriott, Club Room

Women in Industry Breakfast/T, Ticket No. SE-05 (regular)/$30, Ticket No. SE-06 (student)/$15

7:30 to 9 AM

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Ballroom 4

Younger Chemists Committee All-Day Blood Drive/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Moscone Center, North Lobby Driveway

Undergraduate Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Palace, Grand Ballroom

Graduate School Recruiting Breakfast/NT

8:30 to 10:30 AM

Palace, Grand Ballroom

National Science Foundation Reception/NT

11 AM to 2 PM

Moscone Center, Room 104

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/T, Ticket No. SE-07/$45

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

San Francisco Hilton, Continental Ballroom 1/2

Purdue University-Chemistry Alumni Luncheon/T, Ticket No. SE-23/$15

Noon to 1:30 PM

Palace, Monterey

CHAL Patenting in Academe & Industry Luncheon Honoring Judge Pauline Newman, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit/T, Ticket No. SE-08/$40

Noon to 1:30 PM

Palace, French Parlor

I&EC Computational Material Design in Chemical Industries Luncheon/T, Ticket No. SE-09/$25

Noon to 1:30 PM

Moscone Center, Room 274

Iranian Chemists Association Reception/NT

5 to 7 PM

Hotel Nikko, Mendocino I

University of Massachusetts-PSE Alumni Social Hour/COD

5 to 7 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Pacific Suite B

University of Rochester-Chemistry Alumni Social Hour/COD

5 to 7 PM

Renaissance Parc 55, Davinci I

CHAL Social Hour Sponsored by Exponent and Fish & Richardson/NT

5 to 7:30 PM

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St. (between Mission & Howard)

University of Illinois-Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception/P

5 to 8 PM

Hotel Nikko, Big Sur

ORGN Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hotel Nikko, Bay View

Research Corporation & ACS Petroleum Research Fund Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Palace, French Parlor

Wayne State University Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Moscone Center, Room 258

COLL Open Business Meeting, Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

5:30 to 8 PM

Moscone Center, Room 104

Chinese American Chemical Society Reception/NT

6 to 7 PM

Kan's Restaurant, 708 Grant Ave.

Iowa State University-Chemistry Alumni & Friends Social Hour/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Moscone Center, Room 276

Iota Sigma Pi Alumni Social Hour/NT

6 to 8 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Sierra E

POLY/PMSE Entrepreneurship in Polymers & Technology Reception/NT

6 to 8 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Club Room

ANYL Awards Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-10/$60

6 to 10 PM

McCormick & Kuleto's Restaurant, 900 North Point St.

University of Arizona-Chemistry Alumni & Friends Social Hour/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Sierra C

CARB Wolfrom/Isbell New Investigator Award Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-11/$50

6:30 to 9:30 PM

The World Club of San Francisco, One Ferry Plaza

NUCL Social Hour/NT

7 to 9 PM

Moscone Center, Room 206

HIST Edelstein Award Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-22/$35

7 to 9:30 PM

Far East Café, 631 Grant Ave.

Chinese American Chemical Society Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-12/$27

7 to 10 PM

Kan's Restaurant, 708 Grant Ave.

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/P

Meet the 2007 President-Elect Candidates

8 to 10 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

San Francisco Marriott, Club Room

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/T, Ticket No. SE-13/$10

7:30 to 9 AM

Moscone Center, Room 104

Silver Circle & Retiree Breakfast/T, Ticket No. SE-14/$10

7:30 to 10 AM

San Francisco Hilton, Franciscan A&B

Cornell-Sponsored Breakfast/NT

7:45 to 9 AM

Moscone Center, Room 274

WCC Reception & Eli Lilly Travel Award Poster Session/NT

11:30 AM to Noon

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Ballroom 7/8

Alpha Chi Sigma Luncheon/COD

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

John's Grill, 63 Ellis

Banquet-style luncheon costs $25 (beverages not included). Register by Sept. 11 at the Alpha Chi Sigma desk (Moscone Center, North Lobby) or contact Howard McLean, GP, at mclean@rose-hullman.edu or gpa@alphachisigma.org.

CINF Luncheon/T, Ticket No. SE-15/$28

11:45 AM to 1:45 PM

Moscone Center, Room 272 & 274

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/T, Ticket No. SE-16 (regular)/$45, Ticket No. SE-17 (student)/$25

Noon to 1:30 PM

San Francisco Hilton, Continental Ballroom 6

COLL Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-18/$35

Noon to 1:45 PM

Moscone Center, Room 104

CHAL Alternative Dispute Resolution Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-19/$45

12:30 to 1:45 PM

Palace, Monterey

Afternoon Treat inside the ACS Exposition/T

3:30 to 5 PM

Moscone Center, Halls B & C

Redeem your free ticket on-site credentials at special snack stations inside the Exposition.

Division Officers Caucus/NT

3:30 to 5 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Parlor 8

SCHB Social Hour/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Pacific Suite I

Division Councilors Caucus/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Parlor 8

Penn State Reception for Friends & Alumni/COD

5 to 7 PM

Moscone Center, Room 272

District I Councilors Caucus/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Hilton San Francisco, Continental Ballroom 9

LGBT Chemists & Allies Reception/COD

5:30 to 7 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Willow

HIST/Chemical Heritage Foundation Piano Concert/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Palace, Ralston

Concert presents pianist Victoria Bragin and members of Caltech's Chamber Ensemble directed by Delores Bing

ORGN Arthur C. Cope Award & Cope Scholars Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hotel Nikko, Peninsula

DuPont Customer & Media Open House/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Pacific Suite I

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

AGFD Awards Banquet/T

6 to 9 PM

North Beach Restaurant, 1512 Stockton St.

Purchase your ticket on-site at the AGFD table outside the San Francisco Marriott, Nob Hill Ballroom

TOXI Award Banquet & Poster Session/P

6 to 10 PM

Moscone Center, Room 104

CINF Herman Skolnik Award Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Moscone Center, Rooms 274 & 276

ENVR Social Hour & Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-20/$80

6:30 to 10 PM

Tommy Toy's Cuisine Chinoise, 655 Montgomery St.

PETR/FUEL Joint Division Dinner/T, Ticket No. SE-21/$50

6:30 to 10 PM

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus on Union Square, 150 Stockton St.

8th Annual Chemluminary Awards/NT

Poster Session: 8 to 9 PM & Ceremony: 9 to 10 PM

San Francisco Marriott, Salon 8 & 9

The society celebrates the contributions of its volunteers during this celebration. E. Gerald Meyer, the 2006 recipient of the ACS Award for Volunteer Service, will receive his award during the ceremony.

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

San Francisco Marriott, Club Room

Exhibitors Meeting & Breakfast/NT

8 to 8:55 AM

Moscone Center, Halls B & C, Exhibitors Lounge

MEDI Member Recognition Reception/ NT

5 to 7 PM

Moscone Center, Rooms 252 & 254

PHYS Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

7 to 10 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Moscone Center, Hall D North

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

San Francisco Marriott, Club Room

Illinois Institute of Technology Alumni & Friends Reception/ COD

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Tres Agaves Restaurant, 130 Townsend St., Register by Sept. 7 with Patty Cronin (312) 567-3132; e-mail: cronin@itt.edu.

ABSTRACTS & PREPRINTS

ABSTRACTS (CD-ROM). Abstracts of all scientific sessions can be purchased in CD-ROM format through ACS Attendee Registration at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html until Sept. 14. ACS member fee: $50 each; nonmember fee: $75 each. Attendees who order after Aug. 21 will need to redeem the abstract ticket in their badge credentials at any ACS Attendee Registration location. If you are not attending the meeting, you can purchase abstracts only from ACS Office of Society Services, Room 521, 1155-l6th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; (800) 227-5558. Abstract CD-ROMs are nonrefundable.

ONLINE TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The official technical program for the 232nd national meeting is available online at oasys2.confex.com/acs/232nm/techprogram/. Search for divisions or organizing groups, symposia, speakers, or keywords from abstracts as well as the seven multidisciplinary themes of biotechnology; catalysis; disaster recovery; drug discovery; energy; nanotechnology; and safety, health, and the environment. You can also plan your meeting itinerary using our Personal Scheduler software.

PREPRINTS. Preprints from the Divisions of Environmental Chemistry, Fuel Chemistry, Petroleum Chemistry, Polymer Chemistry, and Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering may be ordered directly from their divisions. Obtain ordering information from chemistry.org/meetings/sanfrancisco2006 or inquire at the hospitality table for each division near its meeting rooms.

