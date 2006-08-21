R&D Takes Off In Shanghai
Chemical and drug companies rush to set up corporate laboratories, straining the availability of qualified scientists
August 21, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 34
Darunavir analog to AIDS-virus shapeshifters: Resistance may be futile
Like chemical elements, nanoparticles of distinct types combine in definite proportions
San Francisco, Sept. 10–14
Italian levulinic acid facility is first to make targeted biomass-based chemical feedstocks
Most firms show increases, but total growth was just 0.4% at 24 companies
Once thought to be simply tissue matrix, chondroitin sulfate is now shown to encode function