The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 21, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 34

Chemical and drug companies rush to set up corporate laboratories, straining the availability of qualified scientists

Volume 84 | Issue 34
Business

R&D Takes Off In Shanghai

Chemical and drug companies rush to set up corporate laboratories, straining the availability of qualified scientists

Retaining Efficacy Against Evasive HIV

Darunavir analog to AIDS-virus shapeshifters: Resistance may be futile

A Periodic Table Of Nanoparticles

Like chemical elements, nanoparticles of distinct types combine in definite proportions

  • ACS News

    232nd ACS National Meeting

    San Francisco, Sept. 10–14

  • Environment

    Biorefinery Gets Ready To Deliver The Goods

    Italian levulinic acid facility is first to make targeted biomass-based chemical feedstocks

  • Business

    A Modest Rise For Chemical Earnings

    Most firms show increases, but total growth was just 0.4% at 24 companies

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Sulfation Code Found

Once thought to be simply tissue matrix, chondroitin sulfate is now shown to encode function

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

McDonald's thinks outside the nanobox, Elemental advertising, Smell recorder, Melt-resistant chocolate

 

