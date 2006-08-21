Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

AIDS Progress

Lower drug prices are helping the fight against HIV/AIDS in poor countries

by Michael McCoy
August 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Appearing at the 16th International AIDS Conference in Toronto last week, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates and former president Bill Clinton agreed that drug prices are no longer the roadblock they once were to fighting AIDS in poor nations.

Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has directed hundreds of millions of dollars toward HIV/AIDS prevention, said at the meeting that "the world's capacity to treat people is not as much gated by the drug price now as it is by the personnel issues," which include shortages of doctors, nurses, and outreach workers.

Gates credited the Clinton Foundation for helping to bring down the cost of first-line HIV treatments to $130 per person per year. He added that first-line treatment costs could go still lower and called for more work to lower the price of newer second-line therapies.

Pressured by activists, drug companies continue to expand availability of their HIV treatments in the developing world. Gilead Sciences announced in Toronto that it has licensed three Indian firms to produce generic Viread for low-income countries. Doctors Without Borders had criticized Gilead for not making the drug available enough under its own access program.

Also responding to criticism, Abbott Laboratories announced that it will start registering Aluvia, a nonrefrigerated version of its second-line HIV treatment Kaletra, in the developing world. Abbott said it will continue to sell the treatment for $500 per person per year in Africa and decrease the price to $2,200 in low-income countries.

The conference attracted an estimated 24,000 attendees and more than 4,500 scientific abstracts, many on vaccines and other agents that may prevent HIV. Melinda Gates highlighted her foundation's backing of research into microbicides that would empower women to prevent HIV infection. She also urged drug companies to make their HIV treatments available to researchers who want to test them as preventatives.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gilead Licenses Hepatitis Drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilead Licenses Hepatitis C Drug
Gilead To License Hepatitis C Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE