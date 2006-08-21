Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bacteria form UO2 'Pearls'

August 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

One prospect for remediation of groundwater contaminated with heavy metals is to use microbes to convert soluble metal ions into insoluble minerals that are immobilized in soil. A research team led by James K. Fredrickson of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has added to understanding of this process by partially unraveling the mechanism by which Shewanella oneidensis bacteria convert U6+ ions into 5-nm UO2 nanoparticles (PLoS Biol. 2006, 4, e268). The researchers developed mutant strains of the bacterium that enabled them to observe the importance of cytochrome enzymes localized on the cells' exterior membranes and pinpoint a specific cytochrome that they believe is responsible for U6+ reduction and UO2 nanoparticle formation. The cells also produce an extracellular polymeric substance, a sticky slime that may serve as a medium for the reduction and further act as a glue to bind the nanoparticles and possibly prevent reoxidization back to U6+. This property could be the basis of a remediation process to halt underground migration of uranium and other heavy metals at contaminated sites.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium’s Mobility In The Environment
Clarifying Radioactive Cesium Binding To Soil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unusual Uranium Species Found In Contaminated Aquifer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE