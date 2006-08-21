Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Celsis International has acquired In Vitro Technologies for $30 million in cash. Celsis will pay up to $5 million more if In Vitro exceeds financial targets for 2006. Celsis says the acquisition will broaden its line of in vitro diagnostic products.

Mitsui Chemicals has agreed to set up a technical center in Singapore in collaboration with the Singapore government's Institute of Chemical & Engineering Sciences. The center will conduct research on catalysis and asymmetric synthesis.

BASF has signed a oneyear R&D agreement with Singapore-based NanoMaterials Technology. BASF says its new Competence Center for Nanostructured Surfaces in Singapore will test NMT's technology for producing zinc oxide nanosuspensions.

Koch Nitrogen is acquiring Simplot Canada, a nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary of agribusiness company J. R. Simplot, for an undisclosed sum. Simplot Canada operates a fertilizer complex in Brandon, Manitoba.

Akzo Nobel will seek shareholder approval on Sept. 7 for the previously proposed separation of its pharmaceuticals business. It plans to list 20-30% of the business on the stock market early next year and then sell the rest after two to three years.

Bayer MaterialScience has named Patrick W. Thomas as the chairman of its board of management. Thomas worked for ICI and Huntsman Corp. for more than 25 years and was most recently a management consultant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sanofi to sell stakes in its consumer health business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mark Douglas to be CEO of FMC
Lanxess will sell rest of rubber business to Saudi Aramco

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE