Celsis International has acquired In Vitro Technologies for $30 million in cash. Celsis will pay up to $5 million more if In Vitro exceeds financial targets for 2006. Celsis says the acquisition will broaden its line of in vitro diagnostic products.
Mitsui Chemicals has agreed to set up a technical center in Singapore in collaboration with the Singapore government's Institute of Chemical & Engineering Sciences. The center will conduct research on catalysis and asymmetric synthesis.
BASF has signed a oneyear R&D agreement with Singapore-based NanoMaterials Technology. BASF says its new Competence Center for Nanostructured Surfaces in Singapore will test NMT's technology for producing zinc oxide nanosuspensions.
Koch Nitrogen is acquiring Simplot Canada, a nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary of agribusiness company J. R. Simplot, for an undisclosed sum. Simplot Canada operates a fertilizer complex in Brandon, Manitoba.
Akzo Nobel will seek shareholder approval on Sept. 7 for the previously proposed separation of its pharmaceuticals business. It plans to list 20-30% of the business on the stock market early next year and then sell the rest after two to three years.
Bayer MaterialScience has named Patrick W. Thomas as the chairman of its board of management. Thomas worked for ICI and Huntsman Corp. for more than 25 years and was most recently a management consultant.
