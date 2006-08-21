Call for papers for fluorine conference

Abstracts are sought for the 18th Winter Fluorine Conference, which will be held Jan. 14-19, 2007, at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The conference theme will be "Fluorine: Enabling Element of Modern Chemistry."
The Winter Fluorine Conference is an international, interdisciplinary six-day forum held to discuss new developments in all aspects of fluorine chemistry. It is the premier biennial meeting of the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry.
The conference will offer plenary lectures and a variety of presentations in areas including chemistry of fluorinated biologically active compounds and synthetic organic, inorganic, and industrial chemistry of fluorine.
Plenary lectures and oral and poster presentations will emphasize the expanding impact of fluorine chemistry in medicine, science, and technology.
Discussions in the broader areas will include presentations on synthetic methods in fluorine chemistry, fluorinated polymers, and new applications of fluorinated materials.
The scientific program will consist of 20 plenary lectures; the 2006 ACS Fluorine Award Address; more than 40 invited oral presentations in 15 sessions between Monday and Friday; and two poster sessions, including the Winter Fluorine Conference Poster Competition Awards.
Abstracts should consist of at least 250 words. All abstracts must be submitted via the ACS Online Abstract Submittal System on the Division of Fluorine Chemistry's website: membership.acs.org/F/FLUO (click on "Meetings") by Oct. 2.
Additional technical programming information can be obtained by contacting Viacheslav A. Petrov, Conference Chair, DuPont Central Research and Development, Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80328, Wilmington, DE 19880-0328, phone (302)695-1958, fax (302)695-8281, e-mail viacheslav.a.petrov@usa.dupont.com, or P. V. Ramachandran, cochair, Purdue University, Department of Chemistry, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2084, phone (765)494-5303, e-mail chandran@purdue.edu.
