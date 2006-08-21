Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Call For Papers For Fluorine Conference

August 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Abstracts are sought for the 18th Winter Fluorine Conference, which will be held Jan. 14-19, 2007, at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The conference theme will be "Fluorine: Enabling Element of Modern Chemistry."

The Winter Fluorine Conference is an international, interdisciplinary six-day forum held to discuss new developments in all aspects of fluorine chemistry. It is the premier biennial meeting of the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry.

The conference will offer plenary lectures and a variety of presentations in areas including chemistry of fluorinated biologically active compounds and synthetic organic, inorganic, and industrial chemistry of fluorine.

Plenary lectures and oral and poster presentations will emphasize the expanding impact of fluorine chemistry in medicine, science, and technology.

Discussions in the broader areas will include presentations on synthetic methods in fluorine chemistry, fluorinated polymers, and new applications of fluorinated materials.

The scientific program will consist of 20 plenary lectures; the 2006 ACS Fluorine Award Address; more than 40 invited oral presentations in 15 sessions between Monday and Friday; and two poster sessions, including the Winter Fluorine Conference Poster Competition Awards.

Abstracts should consist of at least 250 words. All abstracts must be submitted via the ACS Online Abstract Submittal System on the Division of Fluorine Chemistry's website: membership.acs.org/F/FLUO (click on "Meetings") by Oct. 2.

Additional technical programming information can be obtained by contacting Viacheslav A. Petrov, Conference Chair, DuPont Central Research and Development, Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80328, Wilmington, DE 19880-0328, phone (302)695-1958, fax (302)695-8281, e-mail viacheslav.a.petrov@usa.dupont.com, or P. V. Ramachandran, cochair, Purdue University, Department of Chemistry, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2084, phone (765)494-5303, e-mail chandran@purdue.edu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 27th Winter Fluorine Conference
24th Winter Fluorine Conference
Call for papers for fluorine conference

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE