Chemical prices rise again

Prices that chemical producers receive for their products continued to grow in July, according to data from the Labor Department. The government's producer price index for all chemicals rose 0.5% in July from June to 208.9 (1982 = 100). The index was up 10.4% from July last year. The increases in industrial chemical prices for July were twice those for all chemicals. The July index for industrial chemicals jumped 1.1% from the previous month and was up 20.8% from the comparable month in 2005 to 219.9.
