Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

'Dialuminyne' debuts

August 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

The first well-characterized example of a "dialuminyne" has been prepared by Philip P. Power's group at the University of California, Davis (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200601925). As its name implies, this species-Na2[RAlAlR], where R is a bulky terphenyl group-is the aluminum analog of an alkyne. But the nature of the bonding between the aluminum atoms (green) isn't as clear as in the typical alkyne, in part because the sodium atoms (yellow) interact with the aluminum atoms and aryl groups. Although the dialuminyne has "a formal Al-Al bond order of three, its calculated bond order is close to one," Power notes. The structural features suggest that the electron density between the aluminum atoms is depleted, weakening Al-Al σ bonding. The dialuminyne thus resembles a "digallyne" that was reported in 1997 by Gregory H. Robinson's group at the University of Georgia. The Ga-Ga bonding in that compound stirred much debate. Robinson has stirred the pot again, telling C&EN that dialuminyne and digallyne should both be regarded as having a weak triple bond.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeroing in on magnesium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boron-nitrogen compound is close cousin of benzene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double aromaticity found in stable molecule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE