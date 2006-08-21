Dow Corning invests in holography

Dow Corning is buying holographic data storage assets from Maynard, Mass.-based Aprilis. Dow Corning had been an Aprilis shareholder and a supplier of epoxy-modified siloxy silanes used in the storage medium. Dow Corning will continue holographic storage efforts in a new subsidiary called DCE Aprilis and based in Maynard. Holographic data storage differs from conventional laser-based data storage in that it uses the entire volume of medium material to store data rather than pits coded along a single plane of a material, as on a compact disc.
