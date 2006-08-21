DuPont builds sulfuric plant

DuPont is building a sulfuricacid regeneration facility on the site of Western Refining's El Paso, Texas, refinery. According to DuPont, the plant will generate the acid from spent sulfuric acid recovered in the refinery's alkylation unit and from sulfur-containing gases from its process units. DuPont calls the plant the first of its kind in the western U.S.; the company opened one in 2005 at the Valero refinery in Delaware City, Del., and is building one at the ConocoPhillips refinery in Linden, N.J.
