Expand donations

Focus Nanotechnology Africa Inc.(FONA) is glad to hear that the Royal Society of Chemistry has offered free online access to its scientific journal archive (C&EN, May 15, page 44). This is a noble, kind gesture to Africa. We are also appreciative that the American Chemical Society is offering its journals at minimal cost to three East African nations: Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi. FONA believes ACS can make this offer to more than just three countries. Such offers are very valuable to uplifting African science.
Ejembi Onah
President/CEO, FONA Inc.
Romulus, N.Y.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter