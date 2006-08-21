Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

FDA drug list is inaccurate, incomplete

August 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

FDA's required compilation of all prescription drugs that are manufactured, prepared, or compounded for commerce is incomplete and inaccurate, according to a study by the inspector general for the Department of Health & Human Services. The list, called the Drug Registration & Listing System, is mandated by the 1972 Drug Listing Act and included data on 123,856 drug products as of February 2005. By comparing the FDA list to a commercial database, the IG found that an estimated 9,187 prescription drug products were missing from the FDA compilation because companies had not submitted the required forms, and another 5,150 products were not listed because the company-submitted data contained errors that had not been resolved. In addition, the IG noted that FDA's list includes an estimated 34,257 products no longer on the market. Although most of the problem is caused by drug companies failing to submit appropriate documents, the IG puts much of the blame on FDA's failure to set up an efficient listing process and its lack of oversight. Among the IG's recommendations to get the list back in order, FDA must finalize new guidance documents for company submission forms, continue efforts to develop an electronic submission process, and take action against drug firms that consistently fail to list their products.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE