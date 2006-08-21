Grace Kennedy Is WCC's Overcoming Challenges Awardee

Grace Kennedy of Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) has been chosen by the Women Chemists Committee to receive the 2006 Overcoming Challenges Award. Kennedy was recognized for her efforts in overcoming personal and family hardships to achieve success in chemistry.
Kennedy was born with branchio-oto-renal syndrome and is hearing impaired, is legally blind in one eye, and has limited movement in her left shoulder. In her award address, she said: "I do not see life's hardships as hindrances in our journeys; rather, they are necessary lessons learned and experiences gained that are needed to mold who we are."
Kennedy is working on an associate's degree at NTID and plans to pursue a baccalaureate degree in a biotechnology-related program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter