Huntsman Corp.will restart cracker ...

Huntsman Corp.'s board of directors has approved a $110 million project to repair and restart the firm's Port Arthur, Texas, ethylene cracker, which was damaged by a fire in April. The company has signed a contract with Shaw Group for the project, slated for completion during the second quarter of next year. During the project, Huntsman will also proceed with some maintenance work on the site that it had originally scheduled for 2010. The plant is one of the commodity chemical assets Huntsman hopes to sell (C&EN, Aug. 14, page 32).
