Jay A. Switzer Wins ACS Midwest Award

Jay A. Switzer, Donald L. Castleman Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Missouri, Rolla, and a senior investigator in the Materials Research Center at UMR, has won the 2006 ACS Midwest Award, which will be presented at the 2006 Midwest Regional Meeting in October.
Switzer pioneered the electrodeposition of nanostructured metal oxide semiconductors, magnetic materials, and catalysts. He is best known for his research on the electrodeposition of ceramic superlattices, epitaxial films, and chiral catalysts. His current research focuses on chiral electrochemical sensors, epitaxial electrodeposition of metal oxides, spintronics, and electrochemical biomineralization.
Switzer has served on the editorial board of Chemistry of Materials and is a principal editor of the Journal of Materials Research. He received the Electrodeposition Award from the Electrochemical Society in 2003. Recently, he chaired the 2006 Gordon Research Conference on Electrodeposition.
