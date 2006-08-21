Lanxess rubber employs Materia catalysts

Grubbs' Catalysts licensed from Materia are the basis of a new line of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubbers from Lanxess. Materia was founded in 1998 by Nobel Laureate and Caltech chemistry professor Robert H. Grubbs and others to commercialize olefin metathesis catalyst technology. Materia CEO Michael A. Giardello says he believes that Lanxess' new Therban rubbers are the first example of catalyst-based performance enhancements for the rubber industry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter