Lyondell buys refinery share

Lyondell Chemical has acquired Citgo Petroleum's 41.25% interest in the Lyondell-Citgo Refining joint venture for approximately $2.1 billion. The sale ends an impasse between the two firms over the future of the Houston-based venture, which they earlier tried to sell. Lyondell says it has signed a new five-year contract to receive crude oil from a subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, Citgo's parent company.
