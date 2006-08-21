NIH awards instrumentation grants

The National Center for Research Resources at NIH has awarded $21.5 million in High-End Instrumentation Program grants to 14 institutions. The grants will be used to purchase cutting-edge equipment to advance biomedical research on the underlying causes of human disease. Individual grants are up to $2 million, and each institution must have three or more NIH-funded investigators who will use the instruments. Matching funds are not required for HEI grants, but the receiving institutions must provide building renovations, necessary technical personnel, and service contracts for maintenance and operation. Among the awards are $543,750 to Stanford University for an ultra-high-throughput genome-sequencing system for microbial genomes; $1.5 million to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, for a hybrid, 12-tesla quadrupole/trap-Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance mass spectrometer for characterization of nucleic acids; and $2 million to the University of Virginia for an 800-MHz nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer for the study of membrane proteins and biopolymers.
