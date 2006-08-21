Novozymes will acquire GroPep

Novozymes has agreed to acquire the Australian biotechnology company GroPep for almost $65 million. GroPep manufactures Long R3 IGF-1, a growth factor supplement used to produce vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other recombinant proteins in mammalian cell-based manufacturing systems that don't use animal serum as a cell nutrient source. GroPep had sales last year of $12.7 million, almost all from Long R3 IGF-1.
