Partners ready biodegradable paper cup

Cereplast, Solo Cup Co., and MeadWestvaco have teamed up to develop biodegradable coated paper that can be manufactured into disposable cups suitable for composting. Until now, the firms say, the coating used to laminate paper and food service packaging has been made from petroleum-based polymers. Cereplast's plastics incorporate starch and other degradable components, including polylactic acid from Cargill's NatureWorks unit.
