Pfizer CEO picks new team

Jeffrey B. Kindler, Pfizer's newly appointed CEO, has unveiled a new management organization. Kindler has named David L. Shedlarz, a vice chairman who had been one of the front-runners for the CEO position, as his principal deputy. Among Shedlarz' expanded responsibilities are Pfizer's global manufacturing operations, strategic planning, licensing, business development, and technology. The new team does not include Karen Katen, vice chairman and head of Pfizer's human health division and another CEO contender. She has decided to leave the firm. Kindler also has established a new executive leadership team that includes Pfizer Global R&D President John LaMattina, Worldwide Pharmaceutical Operations President Ian Read, and Chief Medical Officer Joe Feczko.
