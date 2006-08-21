Poster Prizes Announced

Five students have been awarded poster prizes by the ACS Committee on International Activities (IAC) and the U.S. National Committee for the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry for their demonstrated excellence in international summer research projects.
They are Kia C. Walcott, Hampton University; Travis Lund, George Fox University; Laura A. Mueller, Carnegie Mellon University; Omar F. Ishaq, University of Florida; and Katherine Rey Zodrow, Rice University.
All five students received certificates and ribbons from IAC. Walcott, Lund, and Mueller also received a certificate signed by the IUPAC president, a copy of the IUPAC Gold Book ("Compendium of Chemical Terminology"), and a two-year subscription to Chemistry International.
