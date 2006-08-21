Showa Denko hikes nanofiber

Showa Denko will more than double its capacity for carbon nanofibers to 100 metric tons per year. The company will build a new plant, at an undisclosed location, that it expects to open early next year. Showa Denko says it has been unable to meet demand for the fibers, despite producing at full capacity. The material is mostly used as an additive in lithium-ion batteries to improve electrical discharge and increase device durability.
