WCC Travel Awards Announced

Seventeen female chemists have received the ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) Travel Awards to attend scientific meetings between July 1 and Dec. 31. Unless otherwise specified, the awardees will attend the upcoming ACS national meeting in San Francisco. The winners are:
Boston College: Carrie Aroyan, Mahami Shizuka, and Vikki Tsefrikas.
Bucknell University: Rose Brittany Merola.
Iowa State University: Stacey Stoffregen.
Louisiana State University: Kristie Adams.
Moravian College: Bryn Lipovsky.
North Carolina State University: Colleen Munro-Leighton and Sonja Siefert. Siefert attended the 58th ACS Southeast Regional Meeting in Augusta, Ga.
Ohio State University: Valerie Cwynar.
Tulane University: Dawanne Eugene.
University of California, Irvine: Zulimar Nevarez.
University of California, Riverside: Stacie Eldridge.
University of Washington: Christine Isborn.
University of Wisconsin, Madison: Victoria Wilde and Y. Heidi Yoon. Yoon attended the Gordon Research Conference: Atomic & Molecular Interactions.
Washington University, St. Louis: Julie Cissell.
