... and expand pigment plant

Huntsman Corp. will expandits titanium dioxide plant in Greatham, England, by 50,000 metric tons, bringing capacity up to 150,000 metric tons per year. The company says the $80 million expansion will be based on its Icon chloride technology and will be completed by early 2008. Tom Keenan, president of Huntsman's pigments division, says the company will announce further expansions "in the coming months."
