Study Abroad Web Resources

September 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 36
VIRTUAL HELP

Many resources are available to help students planning to study abroad. The American Chemical Society's Experiential Programs in Chemistry (EPiC) office publishes a directory of experience opportunities that includes listings of study-abroad programs and fellowships. The directory is free and searchable online at chemistry.org/education/epic. To request a hard copy, contact Adam Boyd at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6188, or e-mail epic@acs.org.

ACS also publishes a resource packet for study and work abroad, which helps students navigate the complexities of studying abroad. It discusses everything from where to go to securing financial aid. E-mail Boyd for a copy.

The Younger Chemists Committee of ACS's Northeastern Section and the German Chemical Society's Younger Chemists Committee partner in a German exchange program that hosts up to 12 students every year. The weeklong program takes place in Germany in the spring and consists of visits to local laboratories, tours of local companies, presentations at a regional student research conference, networking events, and sight-seeing. Undergraduate and graduate students within the section are invited to apply. For more information, visit www.nsycc.org or www.nesacs.org.

The National Science Foundation's East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes provide U.S. graduate students in science and engineering first-hand research experience in Australia, China, Japan, Korea, or Taiwan. The institutes last approximately eight weeks from June to August. The proposal deadline for 2007 is Dec. 12. For more information, visit www.nsf.gov/funding/pgm_summ.jsp?pims_id=5284.

For students considering a graduate education abroad, Kim K. Baldridge and Jay S. Siegel, professors of chemistry at the University of Zurich, outline the benefits in ACS's Graduate Education Newsletter, Spring 2006, Volume 5, Issue 1, page 5: chemistry.org/education/student/graded_newsletter.html.

Following are other websites for study abroad:

studyabroad.unc.edu/tassep/

The Trans-Atlantic Science Student Exchange Program is a consortium of universities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe that offers a structured study-abroad experience for science students.

www.opendoorsweb.org

OpenDoors offers comprehensive statistics on students who study abroad.

www.state.gov/travel/index.htm

The U.S. Department of State provides information and services for Americans living abroad. The site also has information on applying for a passport and visas.

www.lmu.edu/globaled/index.html

The Center for Global Education provides information on finding a program, getting a passport, health and safety issues, and many other topics.

www.ciee.org

The Council on International Educational Exchange sponsors several different programs abroad. The site links to Council Travel, where students can get discounts and information on airfare and other travel services.

www.iaeste.org

The International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience coordinates student exchanges in more than 80 countries.

www.iie.org

The Institute of International Education runs or assists with many programs such as the Global Engineering Education Exchange, the Goldman Sachs Global Leaders Program, and the Fulbright Fellowship Program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

For more websites on study abroad and for information on scholarships and financial aid, visit ACS's study-abroad resource page for students: chemistry.org/education/student/StudyStudents.html.

