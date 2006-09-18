Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Tracking odor receptors

September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Although the sense of smell is mediated by olfactory G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that are members of the largest mammalian gene family, the behavior of these receptors is still not well understood. Horst Vogel and his coworkers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, have now used single-molecule fluorescence imaging to track the life cycle of one such human olfactory receptor in living cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0603942103). One labeling strategy allowed them to watch the entire receptor lifetime from synthesis to recycling, and a second strategy allowed selective imaging of receptors on the cell surface. The receptors efficiently collect at the cell surface only when they are at low concentrations in the cell. At high concentrations, the receptors collect in intracellular vesicles. The receptors are continuously recycled even in the absence of a ligand, in contrast to the classical model of GPCRs, where receptor internalization is an agonist-dependent process. This mechanism of constant recycling may help maintain sensitivity to odors even during prolonged exposure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Many peptide hormones are O-glycosylated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing mitochondrial membrane potential
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting GPCRs into liposomes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE