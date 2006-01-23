2006 ACS National Award Winners

Following is the second set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2006. C&EN will publish the vignettes of the remaining recipients in successive January and February issues. An article on Paul S. Anderson, 2006 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the March 27 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, March 28, in conjunction with the 231st ACS national meeting in Atlanta. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 232nd ACS national meeting in San Francisco, Sept. 10-14.
