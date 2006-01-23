Congressional Outlook 2006

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8404cover_meetingcxd3.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8404cover_meetingcxd3.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 23, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 4

Partisan wrangling and election worries are likely to keep Congress from passing much legislation this year

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 84 | Issue 4
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Congressional Outlook 2006

Partisan wrangling and election worries are likely to keep Congress from passing much legislation this year

PITTCON 2006

Annual Pittsburgh Conference returns to Orlando with an exposition, symposia, and more

Total Synthesis Of Telomerase Agent

Natural product has been a focus of efforts by several synthetic groups

  • Business

    Analyzing Foods and Flavors

    Revealing the flavor and function of foods calls for various analytical skills

  • Environment

    Bhopal's Wound

    More than 21 years after the disaster, there is no agreement on how to clean up old Union Carbide site

  • Environment

    Oversight Needed For Biotech Crops

    USDA's inspector general finds major problems in monitoring field trials of genetically engineered crops

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Gentler X-Ray Spectroscopy

Symposium focuses on analytical applications of absorption and emission methods

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT