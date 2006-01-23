Akzo supplies paint to Airbus

Akzo Nobel is supplying Airbus' A380 super jumbo jet with a new coatings system that allows the topcoat to be quickly removed during maintenance. The coating features an additional layer between the primer and topcoat, enabling the selective chemical removal of only the topcoat in preparation for repainting. Akzo says the system avoids the need to strip to bare metal and thereby cuts downtime by up to 40%.
