Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Alcohols Oxidized Without Solvent

Green approach to aldehyde synthesis employs gold-palladium catalyst

by Michael Freemantle
January 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Michael Freemantle
Credit: Photo By Michael Freemantle

A catalyst consisting of gold-palladium alloy nanocrystals supported on titanium dioxide significantly speeds up the oxidation of alcohols to aldehydes under mild, solvent-free conditions (Science 2006, 311, 362).

Nanocrystal
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2006 SCIENCE
Electron microscopy map shows bimetallic particle with gold (blue) core and palladium (green) shell on a titania support (Ti is red).
Credit: © 2006 SCIENCE
Electron microscopy map shows bimetallic particle with gold (blue) core and palladium (green) shell on a titania support (Ti is red).

"The bimetallic catalyst oxidizes alcohols, principally primary alcohols, to aldehydes with high selectivity, using oxygen at low temperature and without the use of a solvent," says Graham J. Hutchings, chemistry professor at Cardiff University, in Wales, who led the team that developed the catalyst.

Selective oxidation of alcohols to aldehydes using oxygen instead of expensive and toxic oxygen donors, such as chromate and permanganate, is potentially important for the synthesis of fine chemicals. However, the catalysts that have been investigated to date for this green process have proven relatively inactive for the oxidation of primary alcohols.

"Our catalyst is over 25 times more active than the previous best catalysts," Hutchings says.

The team showed, for example, that the Au-Pd/TiO2 catalyst is highly active for the oxidation of benzyl alcohol with oxygen at 80 oC. "We observed selectivities for benzaldehyde of over 96%," Hutchings adds. "The catalyst also gives high turnover frequencies, up to 270,000 turnovers per hour."

Scanning transmission electron microscopy combined with X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy revealed that the Au-Pd nanocrystals consist of a gold-rich core and a palladium-rich shell. The researchers argue that gold acts as an electronic promoter for palladium and that the active catalyst's surface is significantly enriched in palladium.

Hutchings and coworkers also showed that turnover frequencies were the same when air was used as the oxidant in place of O2. The results demonstrate that, in principle, air can be used for the industrial oxidation of primary alcohols to aldehydes, the team suggests.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Combining heat with light boosts methanol synthesis from CO2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glucose To Sorbose In A Single Step

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE