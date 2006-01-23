Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry

January 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By R. Matthews, Princeton University
Bernasek
Credit: Photo By R. Matthews, Princeton University
Bernasek

Sponsored by Occidental Petroleum

Steven L. Bernasek has been inquisitive ever since he was a little kid. "I grew up in the Sputnik era and liked rockets and airplanes and enjoyed building things," says the Princeton University chemistry professor. Bernasek's father had similar interests. They enjoyed launching rockets together, and the young boy's parents encouraged his inquisitive nature.

Raised on a small farm near Holton, Kan., Bernasek had access to a little shed-a bunkhouse, as the Bernaseks called it-which he used as a "laboratory" with his parents' blessings. "My dad helped me set up my chemistry things in there-perhaps to keep the smell out of the house," he reflects.

In his modest facilities, Bernasek used to conduct experiments that he read about in books. "I'd weigh things out and heat them until they turned to ash and then weigh them again," he recalls. "Or sometimes we'd go to a drugstore and get a bottle of sulfuric acid," he says. He adds that, at that time, those kinds of reagents were readily available in stores, and they nicely supplemented the types of compounds typically included in chemistry sets.

The Princeton scientist's interest in chemistry, which was sparked during his childhood, became a full-scale blaze during his university years, thanks to a number of influential mentors. John C. Kotz, now chemistry professor emeritus at the State University of New York, Oneonta, taught the honors freshman course in chemistry at Kansas State University, Manhattan, which Bernasek remembers as "a really great class."

Bernasek says he also had the good fortune during his freshman year at Kansas State to be given a job building a gas chromatograph in the lab of Herbert C. Moser, now emeritus professor of chemistry. Later, he worked with R. Graham Cooks, now a chemistry professor at Purdue University, performing organic synthesis and mass spectrometry.

According to Bernasek, in his third year at Kansas State, "a seed of interest" in surface science was planted by Gabor A. Somorjai, who visited the university and described his group's studies on metal-surface reconstructions. Bernasek says he found the work "amazing and fascinating" and not long thereafter decided to pursue his graduate education in Somorjai's surface chemistry laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley.

Thirty years later, Bernasek has come to be well-known for his state-specific investigations of surface reaction dynamics. He is also recognized for his pioneering contributions to iron surface chemistry and to the study of transition-metal-compound surfaces, including metal oxides and ternary compounds.

"Bernasek's contributions to surface chemistry have pioneered the development of new, active areas of research," Somorjai says. He adds that the Princeton scientist's work "continues to have broad impact and to lead the way into new fields of surface chemistry."

Bernasek, 56, earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1971 and a Ph.D. degree in chemistry in 1975. After a short assignment as a postdoctoral researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Bernasek was appointed assistant professor of chemistry at Princeton in 1975. In 1981, he was named associate professor. He was promoted to professor in 1986.

Bernasek has published more than 160 scientific papers and has advised more than 50 graduate students, 25 postdoctoral associates, and 30 undergraduates.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry.-Mitch Jacoby

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fred Hawthorne, inorganic chemist nicknamed Mr. Boron, dies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John F. Hansen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Josef Michl ACS Award In Photochemistry: Frederick Lewis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE