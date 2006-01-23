BASF invests in waveguides

BASF's venture-capital subsidiary will invest $2 million in Wilmington, Del.-based RPO, which develops optical waveguide technology used in handheld devices. Other companies investing in the $9.7 million financing round include GE Equity and Jafco Asia. RPO's waveguides are a component of optical touch technology, which BASF calls an improvement over resistive touch technology for flat-panel displays. BASF cites predictions that the market for touch screens in handheld devices will reach $330 million by 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter