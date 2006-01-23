Biotage acquires Vapourtec line

The drug discovery technology firm Biotage has acquired rights to Vapourtec's solvent evaporation system, known as V-10. It will pay up to $4 million for a business that is expected to have sales next year of $5 million to $10 million. "Evaporation presents a major bottleneck in chemistry and drug development," says Biotage CEO Jeff Bork. "V-10 substantially reduces sample drying time for pharmaceutical chemists." Biotage acquired the chemical synthesis equipment firm Argonaut Technologies last year.
