Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ciba Specialty Chemicals says production of fluorescent whitening agents at its McIntosh, Ala., facility has returned to prehurricane levels. Furthermore, the firm says it is eliminating production bottlenecks to increase sales to the paper industry.

Bayer MaterialScience will set up a polyurethane systems house near Bangkok, Thailand, that will be incorporated into the firm's global BaySystems network. Bayer says engineering work is in full swing for a newly established systems house in New Delhi, India.

International Flavors & Fragrances is searching for a new chairman and CEO to replace Richard A. Goldstein, 64, who will retire after the company's May shareholders meeting. The company recently announced that it will lay off 300 workers to cut costs (C&EN, Jan. 16, page 6).

Galapagos has entered a three-year collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in the field of autoimmune discovery research. Galapagos' BioFocus chemistry division could earn more than $2.4 million from the pact.

LibraGen has formed a partnership with Pierre Fabre Medicament, France's second largest independent drug company. LibraGen will use enzymatic technologies to optimize the synthesis of a molecule that is the main active ingredient of one of Pierre Fabre's medicines.

Roche has donated 2 million Tamiflu treatments, or 20 million pills, to the World Health Organization. Roche had already given 3.1 million treatments to WHO in 2004 and 2005. Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza are the only drugs known to be effective in fighting the avian flu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s CSO, to retire
Hikma Will Buy Troubled Drug Unit
Baxter To Split Into Two Companies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE