Ciba Specialty Chemicals says production of fluorescent whitening agents at its McIntosh, Ala., facility has returned to prehurricane levels. Furthermore, the firm says it is eliminating production bottlenecks to increase sales to the paper industry.
Bayer MaterialScience will set up a polyurethane systems house near Bangkok, Thailand, that will be incorporated into the firm's global BaySystems network. Bayer says engineering work is in full swing for a newly established systems house in New Delhi, India.
International Flavors & Fragrances is searching for a new chairman and CEO to replace Richard A. Goldstein, 64, who will retire after the company's May shareholders meeting. The company recently announced that it will lay off 300 workers to cut costs (C&EN, Jan. 16, page 6).
Galapagos has entered a three-year collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in the field of autoimmune discovery research. Galapagos' BioFocus chemistry division could earn more than $2.4 million from the pact.
LibraGen has formed a partnership with Pierre Fabre Medicament, France's second largest independent drug company. LibraGen will use enzymatic technologies to optimize the synthesis of a molecule that is the main active ingredient of one of Pierre Fabre's medicines.
Roche has donated 2 million Tamiflu treatments, or 20 million pills, to the World Health Organization. Roche had already given 3.1 million treatments to WHO in 2004 and 2005. Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza are the only drugs known to be effective in fighting the avian flu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter