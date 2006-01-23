Calls For Abstracts: Great Lakes, Northwest Regional Meetings

Abstracts are wanted for the 37th Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM06), which will take place May 31-June 2, in Milwaukee, Wis., and for the 61st ACS Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2006), which will be held June 25-28 in Sparks, Nev.

GLRM06, hosted by the ACS Milwaukee Section, will be held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee. The meeting's website, alchemy.chem.uwm.edu/GLRM06/, will have updates.

Abstracts are requested in analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, medicinal, natural product, organic, physical, polymer, and theoretical chemistry, as well as chemical education. The online abstract submittal program is now open at the GLRM06 website; the deadline is March 3.

Plenary symposia at GLRM06 will include advanced topics in polymer science, applications of ionic liquids in analytical science, green chemistry, in silico approaches in drug discovery, new strategies for modern medicinal chemistry, innovations in chemistry curriculum development, organic supramolecular chemistry, polyoxometalate chemistry, perspectives and recent advances in organophosphorus chemistry, protein structure and function, quantum and semiclassical approaches to molecular dynamics, recent advances in synthetic methodology, chemical technicians, and an undergraduate research symposium.

Attendees may participate in professional development workshops in chemical and biochemical education and K-8 teaching. ACS Career Services programs will also be available. Student affiliates and younger chemists will find a number of opportunities to present their research and to network during a student poster session.

An exposition will be held on May 31 and June 1 at the Hyatt Regency. Interested vendors can contact the exposition chair, Jackie Behnke, at jbehnke@sial.com.

Advance registration is open. You must register for the meeting to present a paper. (Acceptance of your paper does not mean you are registered, so please visit the registration site after you have submitted your abstract.) For more information, contact the general chair, Tom Holme, at tholme@uwm.edu or the program chair, Bill Donaldson, at william.donaldson@marquette.edu.

GLRM06 has reserved a block of rooms at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the site of the meeting. Call the hotel at (414) 276-1234 to make a reservation. The deadline for the special room rate is April 28.

NORM 2006 will be held at John Ascuagua's Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev., and will be hosted by the ACS Sierra Nevada Section. The meeting website, chem.unr.edu/norm06/index.htm, will be updated frequently.

The meeting will feature technical symposia, with emphases in sensor, environmental, and materials chemistry; a student poster competition; and several safety and education workshops. Abstracts are sought from students as well as from professional industrial, government, and academic chemists in all areas.

Topics will include new advances in scanning probe microscopy and lithography for nanotechnology and materials science, molecular devices and motors, molecular probes and chemosensors, micro- and nanostructured materials, semiconductor fabrication, organic materials, bioorganic chemistry and biosensors, biological inorganic chemistry, analytical biochemistry, organic synthesis, water-soluble organometallic chemistry, molecular dynamics and spectroscopy, theoretical computational chemistry, atmospheric science, mercury pollution, water treatment, renewable energy, Lake Tahoe issues, chemical management, reproductive health, innovations in chemical education, and virtual chemistry. The technical program will include general sessions in environmental, analytical, inorganic, physical, theoretical, and organic chemistry, biochemistry, and chemical education. There will also be several poster sessions in these areas.

This event will include keynote speakers Fraser Stoddart from the University of California, Los Angeles, and Jack Norton from Columbia University. Stoddart is the 2006 R. C. Fuson Lecturer at the University of Nevada, Reno, and will be honored at a luncheon on Wednesday, June 28. Norton is the 2006 Sierra Nevada Section Distinguished Chemist award winner. This award will be given at the awards ceremony and banquet on Monday, June 26. In addition, the organic synthesis section will feature 2006 Cope Scholar winner Brian Stoltz from California Institute of Technology.