Cancer research deal for deCode

The Icelandic firm deCode Genetics has acquired Urdur, Verdandi Skuld, a privately held cancer research firm in Iceland, for $5.5 million in stock. DeCode, which has run a genetic study of the population of Iceland, says UVS will help it broaden and enhance its cancer research by adding to its population-based resources. Meanwhile, deCode Chemistry, a U.S. operation formed from deCode's 2002 acquisition of MediChem, has renewed its collaboration with Families of Spinal Muscular Atrophy on the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the spinal disease.
