Davies Receives Whistler Award In Carbohydrate Chemistry

Gideon Davies of the University of York, in England, has won the Roy L. Whistler International Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry for 2006. The award was established by the International Carbohydrate Organization to recognize scientists who have made contributions of excellence in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry and who hold promise of continuing significant contributions.
The award winner receives a plaque, $10,000, and an invitation to present the opening lecture at that year's International Carbohydrate Symposium. Davies will give his award lecture at the 23rd International Carbohydrate Symposium to be held in Whistler, British Columbia, in July 2006.
Davies' research focuses on enzymes involved in the synthesis and breakdown of carbohydrates. He couples X-ray crystallographic studies with chemical insight into enzyme function.
