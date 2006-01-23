Degussa adds to electrodes

Degussa will begin electrode production for large-volume lithium-ion batteries at the Li-Tech GmbH site in Dresden, Germany. In a first investment stage, Degussa will bring anode and cathode production onstream by the fourth quarter of this year. Degussa already makes the electrodes in China through the joint venture Degussa-ENAX (Anqiu) Power Lion Co. The German site will target high-volume applications such as batteries for hybrid vehicles. Degussa's production process exploits its Separion ceramic membrane.
