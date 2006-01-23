Group asks Congress to investigate EPA on data quality

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking Congress to investigate why EPA has not followed up on the group's petition concerning physical-chemical information in several agency databases. The chamber formally requested in 2004 that EPA "correct faulty scientific data" because various agency databases contain different information, such as Henry's law constants or octanol-water partition coefficients, for the same compound. EPA turned down the chamber's request in January 2005, explaining that values may vary because of site-specific conditions where tests are performed or the methodologies employed. It added that, when EPA uses such data for regulation, the information is subjected to quality standards and peer review. The chamber in April 2005 asked the agency to reconsider its request, and EPA has not yet made a final determination. The chamber last week asked Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, to inquire into why EPA hasn't responded to its request for a consultation among agencies that use or disseminate physical-chemical data to improve the information.