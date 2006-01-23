Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Group asks Congress to investigate EPA on data quality

January 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking Congress to investigate why EPA has not followed up on the group's petition concerning physical-chemical information in several agency databases. The chamber formally requested in 2004 that EPA "correct faulty scientific data" because various agency databases contain different information, such as Henry's law constants or octanol-water partition coefficients, for the same compound. EPA turned down the chamber's request in January 2005, explaining that values may vary because of site-specific conditions where tests are performed or the methodologies employed. It added that, when EPA uses such data for regulation, the information is subjected to quality standards and peer review. The chamber in April 2005 asked the agency to reconsider its request, and EPA has not yet made a final determination. The chamber last week asked Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, to inquire into why EPA hasn't responded to its request for a consultation among agencies that use or disseminate physical-chemical data to improve the information.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE