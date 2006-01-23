HHMI Awards International Research Grants

Twenty-eight scientists in eight countries have been selected to receive international research awards from Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The awards total $14 million over five years.
Each scientist will receive $100,000 a year for the five-year term. Part of each award is earmarked for equipment, supplies, and other support for the scientists' home institutions. Funds will also be used for training opportunities for students, electronic journal subscriptions, collaborative research, and travel to scientific meetings.
The 2005 awardees are: Astrid Krmpotic from Croatia; Jana Kašpàrkovà, Zdena Palkovà, Michal Pravenec, and Leos Valašek from the Czech Republic; Maia Kivisaar and Maris Laan from Estonia; Miklós Erdélyi, Tamàs F. Freund, Lajos Haracska, Ferenc Nagy, Làszló Nagy, Gabor Tamàs, Beàta G. Vértessy, and Ervin Welker from Hungary; Ceslovas Venclovas from Lithuania; Edward B. Darzynkiewicz and Marta Miaczynska from Poland; Peter M. Chumakov, Olga A. Dontsova, Alexei V. Finkelstein, Maria Borisovna Garber, Mikhail Gelfand, Pavel Georgiev, Alexander A. Konstantinov, Sergey Lukyanov, and Andrey Zaraisky from Russia; and Josef Nosek from Slovakia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter