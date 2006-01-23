Merck sets lab for electronics

Germany's Merck and the Technical University of Darmstadt are setting up a joint lab to do research on inorganic composites for use in printable electronics. The initial focus will be radio-frequency identification technology. Based in the university's chemistry department, the Merck Lab will start out with 10 staffers. Merck is investing roughly $1.2 million to establish the lab; the two partners will share annual operating costs of about the same amount.
