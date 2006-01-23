New Products

Chemicals and materials

SILANE Solutions include a coupling agent that improves dispersion of mineral fillers in rubbers and thermoplastic resins. Applications include treatment of aluminum trihydrate, magnesium dihydrate, and clays used in wire and cable. Low volatility permits easy handling during compounding. Dow Corning, www.dowcorning.com

BORON COMPOUNDS Borazine and polyborazylene can be used as precursor chemicals to boron nitride coatings and composites. Borazine, (HBNH) 3 , is a colorless liquid and is isoelectronic with benzene. Polyborazylene appears to have a complex structure with linear, branched-chain, and fused-cyclic segments. The polymer is soluble in ether solvents. BoroScience Canada, www.boroscience.com

EXTRACTION BUFFERS Six buffer solutions for electrophoresis eliminate the risk of carbamylation, a common problem with solutions containing urea. The buffers can be prepared quickly in the exact volume required. G-Biosciences, www.GBiosciences.com

Literature and services

MATERIALS Comprehensive listing of more than 27,000 research chemicals, metals, and other materials includes the combined product lines of Alfa Aesar, Lancaster Synthesis, and Avocado Organics. Catalog includes application notes and technical literature references, as well as a 64-page appendix with product reviews and recommendations. Alfa Aesar, www.alfa.com

STATIC ELECTRICITY Technical guide provides information on controlling static electricity in hazardous areas. Sections include an introduction, 14 illustrated applications, a guide to equipment coding, a comparison of U.S. and European codes, a maintenance guide, and a safety checklist. Newson Gale, www.newson-gale.com

CHROMATOGRAPHY Materials for solid-phase extraction, high-performance liquid chromatography, and gas chromatography techniques are combined into a single catalog of more than 300 pages. A detailed product selection guide provides 400 applications to help users make informed column choices. Thermo Electron, www.thermo.com

Instruments and labware

SUPERCRITICAL FLUID EXTRACTOR Reliable, dual-sapphire syringe pump rapidly pressurizes the 100-mL stainless-steel vessel to contain supercritical fluids at up to 10,000 psi. The large processing vessel allows the extraction of very low levels of key components. A preheater ensures consistent temperature of the fluid delivered to the extraction vessel. Supercritical Fluid Technologies, www.supercriticalfluids.com

TRIPLE DETECTOR Array combines a concentration detector, viscometer, and light-scattering detector to characterize natural and synthetic polymers and proteins. The inclusion of low-angle light-scattering technology provides absolute molecular weights without the need for extrapolation or correction. Viscotek, www.viscotek.com

DILUTER Syringe-free, positive-displacement pump unit calculates dilution volumes and automatically dispenses the desired volume and concentration. Two flow ranges are available: 10 nL to 10 mL and 50 ??L to 50 mL. A multiposition steam-selection valve can be attached for multisolvent applications. Valco Instruments Co., www.vici.com

LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY System features more than 60 instrument modules that can be configured for standard, nanoflow, capillary, narrow-bore, prep-scale, and chip techniques. A high-throughput version is also available and is configurable for both narrow- and standard-bore columns. Agilent, www.agilent.com

AGITATION Multipiece system for glass-lined processing equipment allows agitator hub change without disassembly of the entire vessel. Hub is installed with a sealless connection through the use of a cryogenic taper-lock bond between the agitator blades and the shaft. Unit design permits continuous electronic monitoring of the glass, as well as high-voltage inspection. Southern Glasslined Equipment, www.southernglass.com

PELLET PRESS Compact lab-scale instrument creates solid pellets of 32 or 40 mm in diameter that are suitable for use in X-ray fluorescence and spectral analysis studies. In some cases, granular materials might require homogenization with binders or wax to form a stable pellet. Retsch, www.retsch-us.com

Plant materials and equipment

TEMPERATURE MONITOR Chart recorder for temperature and humidity monitoring features metal components, small footprint design, large digital display, audio and visual alarms, and remote probes. Users can interchange 24-hour, 7-day, or 31-day charts as desired and specify preferred traceable-calibration methods. Dickson Co., www.dicksonweb.com

RUBBER CURING System uses high-intensity infrared lamps and polished aluminum reflectors to deliver heat precisely where needed on extrusion lines. It can surface-cure rubber extrusions, dry adhesives and coatings on rubber or metal, and provide in-process curing between layers of cable. Research Inc., www.researchinc.com

New Products is written by Melissa Kuhnell, who can be reached at m_kuhnell@acs.org.