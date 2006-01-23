New Zewail Award Recognizes Work In Ultrafast Science

The American Chemical Society has established the Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology. The award recognizes outstanding and creative contributions to fundamental discoveries or inventions in ultrafast science and technology in areas of physics, chemistry, biology, or related fields. Recipients will have conducted original and insightful research that has had a significant impact on the field.
The award is sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund and is named for Ahmed H. Zewail of California Institute of Technology in recognition of his outstanding and pioneering contributions in ultrafast sciences. Zewail won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1999.
The first award will be given in 2007 and will consist of $5,000 and a certificate. Recipients will be reimbursed for travel expenses to the meeting where the award will be presented. Nominations are due Feb. 1; for forms, visit chemistry.org/awards.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter