Nova polystyrene plant to close

Nova Chemicals will close its Chesapeake, Va., polystyrene plant, which has annual capacity for 300 million lb of solid polystyrene and 170 million lb of compounded products. A technology center will close as well. The company says the move will reduce costs by some $15 million per year and require an after-tax charge of about $46 million. Separately, Nova says its Corunna, Ontario, ethylene cracker will be down for as long as another month. The company has been having problems restarting the plant since October, when it completed a modernization project.
